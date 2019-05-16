Clear

Mason City's annual Ride of Silence: 'Even if the cyclist is in the right it doesn’t mean they are safe'

Annual "Ride of Silence"

Posted: May. 15, 2019 9:13 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, the number of cyclists being killed by cars is down from 2016-17 and the reason for that, awareness.

“I just happened to look in my rearview mirror and I had watched him for a long time straddling the shoulder,” said Todd Duryee, of Mason City.

Duryee is no stranger to being run off the road. 

“Chewed up the side of my face pretty good and cracked my helmet,” he said.

That’s why he rides in the annual “Ride of Silence” each year - to ensure his grandson, Uriah, or anyone, for that matter, has to go through what he did. And it seems to be working. The numbers are down.

“Even if the cyclist is in the right it doesn’t mean they are safe,” he said. “You have to watch your surroundings, other vehicles and cyclists.”

