ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota Realtors just released its 2019 Annual Report on the Southeast Minnesota Housing Market.

In the region, between 2018 and 2019, pending sales increased 1%, listings decreased by 10%, and the median sale price increased about 5% to $202,000.

Going into 2020, there is a shortage of available homes. "Right now we are seeing about 1.5 months of inventory, which should be about 3-5 months of inventory for a more balanced market," explains Southeast Minnesota Realtors President Carrie Klassen. There is particularly a shortage of housing within most first-time home buyers' target price range.

Some factors that had a positive influence on the housing market in 2019 are a healthy economy, rising wages, and historically low unemployment.