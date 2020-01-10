Annual Olmsted County meeting focuses on building brighter future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From roads and transportation to the cost of housing in Rochester the Olmsted County Board's annual meeting with legislative delegates covered a variety of topics.

The focus of the meeting was to determine priorities for local and state government so when lawmakers return to the legislature official know what needs to be worked on to better our communities.

Board chairman Matt Flynn said, "The big thing is to familiarize each other to where the issues are and how we can help the citizens and what has worked and what has not worked and how far we've come in some projects is the big thing."

The goal is to listen to one another in order to better understand what needs to be addressed before the 2020 legislative session begins on February 11th.

Republican State Sen. Carla Nelson attended. She it's important because, "We need to be better partners. The state needs to work with the local counties so that we can partner together to do what's best for our constituents."

One of the big topics on the table focused on funding roads and transportation.

Democratic State Rep. Tina Liebling explained, "Funding is needed to save lives and make sure people can get where they need to go safely. There are some real serious issues we have locally. They won't be fixed without money in our transportation system."

Discussion also centered around how to make housing more affordable for families in Olmsted County as well as making the Department of Health and Human services more transparent and accountable.

Nelson added, "There's been a number of issues as far as misappropriate billing and then sending it back to the taxpayers to pay for the mistakes of the department. Those types of things are just wrong."

Now the hope is both local and state leaders will be able to take what they've learned and make some positive changes for the community in the future.

Flynn said, "The state has to oversee the state and the county has to oversee the county so you want to make both things work smoothly."

Other topics discussed at the meeting included recreational cannabis and social services.