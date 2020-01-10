Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Annual Olmsted County meeting focuses on building brighter future

From roads and transportation to the cost of housing in Rochester the Olmsted County Board's annual meeting with legislative delegates covered a variety of topics.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From roads and transportation to the cost of housing in Rochester the Olmsted County Board's annual meeting with legislative delegates covered a variety of topics.

The focus of the meeting was to determine priorities for local and state government so when lawmakers return to the legislature official know what needs to be worked on to better our communities.

Board chairman Matt Flynn said, "The big thing is to familiarize each other to where the issues are and how we can help the citizens and what has worked and what has not worked and how far we've come in some projects is the big thing."

The goal is to listen to one another in order to better understand what needs to be addressed before the 2020 legislative session begins on February 11th.

Republican State Sen. Carla Nelson attended. She it's important because, "We need to be better partners. The state needs to work with the local counties so that we can partner together to do what's best for our constituents."

One of the big topics on the table focused on funding roads and transportation.

Democratic State Rep. Tina Liebling explained, "Funding is needed to save lives and make sure people can get where they need to go safely. There are some real serious issues we have locally. They won't be fixed without money in our transportation system."

Discussion also centered around how to make housing more affordable for families in Olmsted County as well as making the Department of Health and Human services more transparent and accountable.

Nelson added, "There's been a number of issues as far as misappropriate billing and then sending it back to the taxpayers to pay for the mistakes of the department. Those types of things are just wrong."

Now the hope is both local and state leaders will be able to take what they've learned and make some positive changes for the community in the future.

Flynn said, "The state has to oversee the state and the county has to oversee the county so you want to make both things work smoothly."

Other topics discussed at the meeting included recreational cannabis and social services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a snow storm just to the southeast of the viewing area

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events