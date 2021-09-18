Annual Mario Kart tournament benefits childhood cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Gamers brought their skills to the test for an annual Mario Kart tournament that benefits childhood cancer.

The tournament took place on Saturday afternoon at Mayo Civic Center. Since 2019, the Herber family has been having the competition for their son Nathan who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2018.

"This is great. It tugs right at the heartstrings. This is video games which helped my son get through all his treatment. It's things that they love and the community rallies behind it and supports us," said Andy Heber, Nathan's father who also organized the event.

The event was also hosted by Super Herber Brothers, a foundation the family started that raises awareness of childhood cancer. The first-place winner went home with a Nintendo Switch.