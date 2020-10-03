Clear
Annual Handcrafted Bazaar held outdoors

COVID pushes annual Bazaar up to October instead of annually held during holiday season.

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 9:24 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

Unitarian Universalist Church holds its annual Handcrafted Bazaar In December - but this year got pushed up to October so that it could happen safely outdoors during the pandemic.
This is the eleventh year of the Handcrafted Bazaar where local artisans gather each year to celebrate their creativity and showcase their art.
First Unitarian Universalist Church received support From Olmsted County to make sure that the event happened safely.

Event organizer Melissa Eggler says the inspiration for this annual event is to honor the creative community. "I feel it is super important to support local artists because they're the ones that keep our city beautiful."
40 local artisans were registered to participate in this year's bazaar and it was one of the only of its kind held in Rochester since the start of the pandemic. 

