Annual Community Kitchen of North Iowa Thanksgiving meal will be a bit different this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - The coronavirus has forced many families and organizations to adjust holiday plans. This week, Thanksgiving at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa is no exception.

This year, the kitchen is serving up to-go meals, as dine-in service remains closed. In addition, meals will be served on Wednesday instead of Thursday.

Throughout this year, executive director Amanda Ragan says the kitchen has to adjust in many ways, with more people in need of food.

"Food is such a basic need for people, and that's holding a lot of families together. With schools different times and going to online learning, on some days, we have more kids."

And while the Thanksgiving meal tends to draw plenty of people, including volunteers, she's hoping that some sense of normalcy can return next year.

"It was the whole community effort where people would sit and talk and enjoy each other. That's not going to happen this year, but we'll be back on that next year. This year, we're really excited that we can provide the food for people."

Meal service from the kitchen will start back up on Friday.