Announcer pulled from Minnesota state hockey broadcast after lynching comment

A play-by-play announcer was pulled from the broadcast of the Boys' State Hockey Tournament in Minnesota after he encouraged one team's fans to "get out the lynching ropes."

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:53 AM

Fox Sports North announcer Doug McLeod made the comment on KSTC-TV during a quarterfinals game Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Some hockey fans expressed anger on social media.

McLeon was soon pulled off the air. The studio host for the tournament, Tom Hauser, later apologized to viewers on behalf of Channel 45.

Officials with the Minnesota State High School League say they were unaware of the situation. Station management did not immediately return a call for comment. A message left at a number apparently belonging to McLeod was also not returned.

The hockey championships run through Saturday.

