Announcer at northern Iowa race track under fire for racist remarks to crowd

ALGONA, Iowa - A fill-in announcer at a north-central Iowa racetrack is under fire for racist remarks.

The Kossuth County Speedway issued a statement Thursday in response to a video that is circulating on social media where the announcer, who has not been identified, said the following:

“I’ve heard about the stuff in the NFL - now they are going to have another National Anthem for those folks - for the darker-toned skin color. I’ll just say it, Blacks,” he says to the crowd.

The race track issued a statement as the video spread on social media.

“Kossuth County Speedway and the Kossuth County Fair Board do not condone the comments made by the fill-in announcer,” a statement posted on social media said. “We do not tolerate discrimination at our racing events and welcome the race fans of all color, gender, religion and creed to our racing family.

“We also want to clarify that these comments were not made by Chad Meyer, the usual track announcer at KCS.”

J.D. Scholten, who ran for Congress in the 2020 elections, said the following:

"Breaks my heart to hear this crap in Iowa. Don’t act like you love this country if you don’t love all who live in it!"

The announcer’s minute-long statement began with the man speaking to those who don’t stand for the National Anthem.

“Find a different country if you won’t do it - get the hell out of dodge,” he said.

The track, which holds weekly races in Algona, said it will not offer a further comment but promised to do better.

“We will not comment further on this incident because there are no further comments to be made: it was not okay, and it will not be happening against. Kossuth County Speedway looks forward to proving to our fans, drivers and crews that we can and will do better,” the statement said.

Going to need @FloRacing to comment on their broadcast from Iowa’s Kossuth County Speedway where the announcer went on an extended rant about those with “darker toned skin color.” pic.twitter.com/6bFzW56YeB — Josh Hanson (@JoshHanson18) July 22, 2021