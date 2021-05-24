Anniversary of George Floyd's death reignites discussion over police reform bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Congress is likely to miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd by the anniversary of his death.

May 25th marks the day Floyd died beneath the knee of a former police officer.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says it’s clear Congress will miss the president’s deadline but he’s hopeful a bill may be passed by this summer.

In the end Hardy says the important thing is making sure new laws are put in place.

Components up for discussion include ending certain police techniques including chokeholds, as well as another form of potentially deadly for.

One piece of the legislation hardy says he believes both Democrats and Republicans may agree on is having a national police misconduct registry.

Hardy explained, “There's been a talk about a misconduct registry, a national registry, for years. I just really think that's going to be a major component of this legislation. I mean, this is really comprehensive piece of legislation that they're working on. There are a lot of components to this.”

The bill is also looking to improve police training and invest in community programs aimed at improving policing.

The current bill, which is named for Floyd, was approved by the Democratic-led House in March but has yet to receive a vote in the Senate.