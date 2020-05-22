The post appeared on Facebook Friday morning. Annalissa Johnson will not seek reelection to her Ward Six seat on the Rochester City Council when her term ends in December.

"When the pandemic started and I had to close most of the business operations down, that was what pushed me towards this decision," said Johnson as she stood in her Good Dog Camp headquarters on 7th Street NW in Rochester.

Good Dog Camp was poised to have its best year ever before the pandemic hit. When that happened, Johnson was no longer permitted to train dogs face-to-face. Her boarding operation also took a hit because with Minnesotans staying home, there was little demand for dog boarding. Now that the stay at home order has been lifted, Johnson is eager to get her successful business rolling again.

"We're in recovery mode at the moment," Johnson said as she stood beside her large Bernese Mountain Dog, Shakti. "Now that we can train again, I see the business moving forward and progressing."

Johnson built her business and was then eager to give back. That desire to serve prompted her to launch a bid for City Council. She will leave her post filled with gratitude.

"I'm thankful that the people of Rochester put their trust in me to help represent them," she said with a smile.

This dedicated public servant is hopeful future members of Rochester City Council will have a similarly positive view of public service.

"As the campaigns move forward and people come forward to represent the citizens of Rochester, I think we should look for people who want to bring a positive point of view, who are willing to compromise and think outside the box," she said earnestly.

