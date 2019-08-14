Ankeny woman sentenced for Clear Lake assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is issued in the case of a man beaten with a cane and flyswatter in Clear Lake.

Jennifer Kaye Casey, 41 of Ankeny, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of supervised probation. She must also follow all recommended treatment after a mental health evaluation and pay a $315 civil penalty.

Casey was accused of beating a man on April 17, causing numerous cuts all over his body, and pulling a woman’s hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Court documents state Casey also spit on her victims. She eventually pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury.

If she fulfills all the terms of her sentence, this conviction will be removed from Casey’s record.