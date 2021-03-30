Ankeny teen sentenced after crashing into Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old who crashed into a Mason City home is sentenced.

Zachary Tyler Baker-Ostrand of Ankeny pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Police say Baker-Ostrand had a fight with some people on June 5, 2020, and tried to run over one of them before crashing into a house across the street. Baker-Ostrand then allegedly took a BB gun he had with him and started shooting. Police say Baker-Ostrand also kicked in a door and threatened people.

He’s been given a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation for the burglary charge, which means it will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation. Baker-Ostrand was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for the assault charge, with credit for time served.