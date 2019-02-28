Animal shelters dealing with cold and snow

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last weekend's blizzard posed challenges for everyone, but no matter the snowfall, some jobs just can't wait until roads are cleared.

The Humane Society of North Iowa was fortunate to be fully staffed on snow days to take care of shelter animals, and most of their staff lives in town, though some staff who live out of town weren't able to make it in due to the snow.

Tim Ackarman is a kenneler with HSNI, and Wednesday was his first day back to work after he was snowed in since the weekend. When it comes to dealing with the snow, Ackarman says there is a group of volunteers that are able to pitch in when the weather gets rough.

"People who aren't scheduled to work will come in and help if they're able. Sometimes, spouses of employees come in and volunteer their time to help us, so it is a team effort."

He hopes that conditions can soon improve.

"Dogs get cabin fever just like people do, and we do our best to make sure they get some outside time, and we're just hoping that the weather will turn around and be more a little more conducive to that for us going forward."

Despite severe weather events, the Humane Society of North Iowa has never had a day where animals were not cared for. In the event of a flood that could lead to the closure of the road leading to the shelter, there are staff willing to spend the night there in order to check on the animals.

Director Sybil Soukup says the city does a great job of plowing the road to the shelter, despite it being in a semi-rural area.