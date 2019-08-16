Animal sanctuary seeking public's help for fundraising

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - It's been the vision of a North Iowa native to bring an animal sanctuary to her home area.

The Glady Mae Animal Sanctuary just south of Mason City was started a few years ago by Judy Siems, who's had a dream of providing animals a new home since she was 6 years old. Since she acquired her current property in 2017, there has been some major clean up projects to prep the site for new buildings, as well as a medical facility. In addition, an old machine shed was renovated to house a dog kennel.

However, because of the sanctuary's status as a non-profit, they rely on donors; in order to reach their goal within 4-5 years, they need to raise about $300,000 a year.

"80% of our income has to come from donations. When we have the money to build it, we go ahead and do it. Then we have to wait until we get more money in order to do that building. We go around the circuit."

She does have some large-scale plans formed for dogs, which will be on the east and south sides of the property, and cats on the north side.

"This is going to be be fenced in for cats. Inside this coyote-proof fence...it's going to be little colonies, little condos for cats. They're 30' x 20' little houses."

