Animal neglect charges filed against Mason City woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A month after police say they removed living and dead cats from her property, a Mason City woman is charged with two counts of animal neglect.

A search warrant was served March 13 at a home in the 800 block of 5th Street Southwest owned by Luella Duenow Scholl, 63. Mason City officials say they had gotten several complaints about cats which were not being property cared for inside the residence.

After the search, two dead and three living cats were taken from the home. The living cats had to be euthanized later due to health problems.

The Mason City Police Department says Scholl was charged Wednesday with animal neglect, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,875.

The Mason City Neighborhood Services Department assisted with this case.