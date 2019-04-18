Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Animal neglect charges filed against Mason City woman

Police say dead cats were found in a home she owns.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 12:18 AM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 12:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A month after police say they removed living and dead cats from her property, a Mason City woman is charged with two counts of animal neglect.

A search warrant was served March 13 at a home in the 800 block of 5th Street Southwest owned by Luella Duenow Scholl, 63. Mason City officials say they had gotten several complaints about cats which were not being property cared for inside the residence.

After the search, two dead and three living cats were taken from the home. The living cats had to be euthanized later due to health problems.

The Mason City Police Department says Scholl was charged Wednesday with animal neglect, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,875.

The Mason City Neighborhood Services Department assisted with this case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking showers, storms, and our severe weather threat coming into the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bomb squad investigates device found in downtown Rochester

Image

SAW: Garsen Schoor

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain and a Great Weekend

Image

New Township Hall

Image

Two dogs responsible for death of goats, alpaca

Image

Golden Apple: Mrs. Becky Jolivette

Image

Historic road paved in brick in Rochester could soon be paved over

Image

Minnesota could be the next state to end veteran homelessness

Image

Shots fired investigation underway in Mason City

Image

New development regarding person of interest in Huisentruit case

Community Events