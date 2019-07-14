Animal disease warning issued for Winneshiek County Fair

DECORAH, Iowa – An animal disease warning is being issued for anyone who attended the Winneshiek County Fair.
Public Health, along with the Winneshiek County Ag Association and Winneshiek County Extension, says ORF virus was detected at the fair. Also knows as Sore Mouth Infection, the disease is primarily found in sheep and goats and can spread to other animals through feeding. It can also pass to humans through broken skin that comes in contact with infected animals or contaminated equipment.
Winneshiek County Public Health is asking anyone who attended the fair from July 8 through July 11 and were in the Danan Lansing building to be alert for the following symptoms:
- Mild fever
- Fatigue
- Localized swelling of lymph nodes
Experts say this disease is usually limited to the top layer of skin in humans.
