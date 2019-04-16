Anhydrous leak leads to evacuation at 5-Star Coop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities are evacuating near the site of an anhydrous leak in Mason City.

It's happening now at the 5-Star Coop at 16725 245th Street.

Mason City Firefighters and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff are on scene.

Sheriff's deputies tell KIMT News 3 the wind and weather conditions are working in their favor right now, blowing in the right direction.

