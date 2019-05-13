Clear

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing opener

Even lawmakers took a break from the capitol for the occasion.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:46 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-To some the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener is known as the unofficial start to summer. Jack Bauer is casting his net today.
He's one of the lucky fishermen reeling in the fish.

For Lauer it's not about the catch but the serenity of being by water.

“Decompress a little bit not think about work it's great to have friends and family with you when you fish because they can share the experience,” he said.

Dozens of boats hit the water, celebrating the 72nd annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.
Even State lawmakers are taking a break from the capitol.

“I personally caught three, you got one” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

While people enjoy the day, the state budget still looms over Governor Tim Walz. He tells the crowd he's hopeful an agreement will be made.
“A lot of these share members are talking they're working out things and working the wheel of the house and senate is happening were still optimistic,” he said.

Governor Walz says he and other lawmakers will get together Sunday to continue working on the state budget bill before the end of the legislative.

