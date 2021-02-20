Anglers 'going to school' this weekend with Ice Team University

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The ice is clear and thick, and the sun has been out, making for perfect conditions for anglers taking part in Ice Team University this weekend on Clear Lake.

About 75 new and experienced fishers are trying to reel in a variety of fish, from blue gill to yellow bass, on the Little Lake and at Silver Lake as well. In addition, a dinner is held, as well as seminars and even time to share some fishing stories as well. Ice Team has held such events at other lakes around the Upper Midwest, but this is the first time the University was held on Clear Lake.

Manager Matt Johnson and his two kids are fishing this weekend. With the popularity of ice fishing growing each year, he says events like these are a great way to get the next generation hooked on a new pasttime for life.

"I think it's great to teach these kids the sport of fishing, whether it's on ice or in a boat or from a canoe or on shore, because it's a lifelong sport. It gets them out of the house...we always joke around, get them playing with tackle boxes and not so many X-Boxes."

Matt Sondej made the trek from Wisconsin to be on the lake this weekend. He says having the proper winter gear makes ice fishing enjoyable.

"When you see people come out with just a thin Carhartt or a couple of light jackets, you're not going to last very long. Definitely have to break it down to good gear - base layers are very important, and a warm set of gloves."

Ice Team was formed in 1997 to promote and grow the sport of ice fishing.