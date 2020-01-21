Clear
Andrew Yang takes campaign to Mason City

The Democratic Presidential candidate was at MacNider Art Museum to tout his plans for a 21st century America.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 7:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Tuesday evening at the MacNider Art Museum, Andrew Yang was hoping to paint a picture in the heads of voters about what America would look like under his leadership as president of the United States.

This was not your typical campaign rally, with Andrew Yang warming up the crowd on the piano. His fans clearly appreciate Yang's unusual approach to campaigning coupled with his intellectual attitude toward solving our nation's problems. Nora Hardy from Mason City says he's different from other politicians.

"He has a servant's heart and that's really important for me for a candidate. I don't feel that the current president has a servant's heart and i feel like that's really, really important,” she said.

One of yang's most well-known campaign promises is the so-called Freedom Dividend, which would pay every American over the age of 18, $1,000 a month. KIMT News 3 asked Yang if companies would just raise prices when faced with higher taxes to fund the dividend.

"If you still have competition between firms and price sensitivity among consumers then they can't really stick it to you, because you can always just take your business elsewhere,” said Yang.

