Adam Koch from Osage is our KIMT Country Thunder Iowa VIP Sweepstakes Winner!

Adam and a guest have won a 3-day VIP ticket package for two as well as a 3-day camping “Party Pass” to Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City June 11th -13th.

Tickets are still available, go to countrythunder.com/iowa for ticket information.

Thanks to all who entered the KIMT Country Thunder Iowa VIP Sweepstakes and congratulations to Adam! See you at the event!”