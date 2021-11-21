And the winner is...

MASON CITY, Iowa – River City Sculptures on Parade has announced its 2021 “People’s Choice” winner.

“The People’s Choice voting is often very close…sometimes coming down to a ballot or two,” says Sculptures on Parade Chairwoman Robin Anderson. “This year, people seemed to rally around the whimsical subject matter of a laughing child and loyal companion.”

The winner, “Sundays with Jessie” was created by Susan Geissler of Youngstown, New York, and depicts a child and dog enjoying ice cream. Mason City will buy the artwork for permanent display on the city’s sculpture walk. Preliminary plans call for it to be installed on Delaware Avenue near Market 124 and Geissler will receive a plaque next May.

In addition to the People’s Choice winner, River City Sculptures on Parade say other popular installations in 2021 are:

· Self Made Man by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, CO. Representing a man carving himself out of a block of stone, the artist says it is about Mankind carving one’s self, carving one’s character, and carving one’s future. It is currently displayed in front of the Charles H MacNider Art Museum, and is sponsored by Joe & Kris Plank.

· Saturday Distractions by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of Sioux Falls, SD. This piece features a boy engrossed in a book, while his dog patiently waits for attention. It is a companion piece to the first-ever winner of the People’s Choice competition—Saturday Distractions II, which depicts a girl on a scooter reading a book and paying no attention to her rag doll or cat. This year’s entry is currently displayed on the corner across from The Manor and is sponsored by Good Shepherd, Inc..

· Avenue Dream Catcher by Mark Hall of Kasota, MN is displayed on East State Street across from the First Baptist Church. It follows Native American ideals with the hope of a bright and rewarding future through cleansing away bad thoughts every dawn of every day. The sculpture, created of powder-coated steel and colored glass, is sponsored by North Iowa Community Credit Union.

Those and other sculptures are available for purchase. Those not bought will be taken down in April 2022 and either returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. River City Sculptures on Parade is a 71-piece exhibit following a looping 1.7 mile walk through Mason City’s central core and the Cultural Crescent. For more information about the program, call 641.423.5724.