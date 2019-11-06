And the winner for the highest snowfall total Tuesday into Wednesday is ...

Southern Minnesota received the bulk of the first significant snow in the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday with Ostrander topping the chart with six inches.

Rochester, Austin, Rochester and Decorah all received around four inches.

Riceville and Lake Mills were around the three-inch mark while Mason City and Forest City received just around an inch.

