And the winner for the highest snowfall total Tuesday into Wednesday is ...

Southern Minnesota received the bulk of the first significant snow in the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday with Ostrander topping the chart with six inches.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 10:35 AM

Rochester, Austin, Rochester and Decorah all received around four inches.

Riceville and Lake Mills were around the three-inch mark while Mason City and Forest City received just around an inch.

Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Community Events