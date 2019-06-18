The new food options at the Minnesota State Fair are in, and there's a lot to choose from

It’s like Christmas morning for food enthusiasts who hit up the Minnesota State Fair.
The fair’s new food options were released Tuesday, and there’s a little bit of everything.
From fried tacos on a stick to lavender lemonade to a deep-fried dilly dog, there’s a lot to offer (or eat).
You can see the full list of options here.
