The new food options at the Minnesota State Fair are in, and there's a lot to choose from

Courtesy Minnesota State Fair - New foods have been released for the Minnesota State Fair. Above: Turkish Pizza

It’s like Christmas morning for food enthusiasts who hit up the Minnesota State Fair.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:01 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 8:01 AM

The fair’s new food options were released Tuesday, and there’s a little bit of everything.

From fried tacos on a stick to lavender lemonade to a deep-fried dilly dog, there’s a lot to offer (or eat).

You can see the full list of options here.

