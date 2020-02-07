Analyzing caucus results in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a few days of waiting and working out technical kinks, results from Monday's Caucus are coming in.

As of Thursday evening, 100% of precincts in the state have reported results; statewide, Pete Buttigieg finished with a very slight lead over Bernie Sanders (both at 26%), followed by Warren (18%), Biden (16%), Klobuchar (12%), Andrew Yang (1%) and Tom Steyer (<1%).

Kris Urdahl is the Cerro Gordo Co. Democratic Caucus Committee Chair.

"I had lots of good comments from people that said that this was the best run caucus they've ever been to."

With Buttigieg's strong support across the state, she credits his strong campaigning across the state drove people to caucus for him.

"I think a lot of it has to do with organization across the state, and getting out and getting the word out. He was here several times, so were the other candidates. And it appears that his message appealed to a lot of people."

However, the glaring technical issues when it come to reporting the results, and the delays that came out of them, resulted in the Democratic National Committee calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results, with the goal of ensuring the results are accurate. Urdahl says there's nothing to worry about, as it's standard procedure.

"If anybody feels that the numbers are not accurate, then they go ahead and ask for a recount. That's all that's happening here, is the same process that happens in any election."

Connie Dianda caucused for Republicans on Monday, and had no issues on her end. She feels that the technical issues this week are leading to more uncertainty.

"It makes me wonder because of this, are candidates not wanting to come to Iowa first anymore? Because I enjoy seeing all the candidates face to face and talking to them. I hope we don't lose our first place status because of this."