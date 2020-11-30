Analyst weighs in on life after pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - The end of the pandemic might be closer than we realize, with the Moderna vaccine in particular showing amazing effectiveness and stability.

With nearly a year of quarantines and restrictions, what will life finally look like when the pandemic is history?

We've all been learning how to do things differently over the past 8 months. Whether its been working from home or avoiding large crowds.

"Just the freedom of roaming through a store or going to a restaurant without the mask. Things like that. I miss that," said Jamie Hennessey who is looking forward to life getting back to the way things were.

"I hope that everything will start to get back to normal. For a while this summer it felt like everything was going back to normal a little bit. Until now," she said.

We asked Rayce Hardy, economics instructor and political analyst what he sees for the future. He's concerned about small businesses surviving and big business growing even bigger.

"The great big huge S&P 500 companies, many of them are doing as well as they've ever done. You take Home Depot, you take Amazon as examples. They're having record revenue," Hardy said.

Working from home changes everything, Hardy says, with many companies deciding they don't need to maintain acres of office space. It's a ripple effect, trickling down to small businesses.

"That real estate owner won't get that lease filled from that company. Those people won't be downtown to go out for coffee, maybe they would go out together as a group of 5 or 6 workers, they won't be doing that," he said.

Hardy also sees our kids forever impacted by the pandemic. They may be more independent, but less socially savvy.

"It's just a whole different mentality and some of that is good. You get your own time, but some of it is not good, it fosters more and more isolationism. I don't think that in general that's always positive."

Hardy would like to see large corporations use some of their profits to create job training programs for workers who are out of a job because of the pandemic.