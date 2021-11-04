Analysts share thoughts on next year's election

KIMT NEWS 3.- With Virginia soon to have a Republican governor and a Republican candidate losing by a slim margin in New Jersey, analysts are saying this could be a sign of the times for Minnesota next year.

According to Chris Brandt, the Chairman of the Olmsted County Republican party, there could be a shift and many Minnesotans will vote for a Republican governor instead of a Democrat. Brandt says there could be a shift because the Republican's message and platforms will resonate with voters in The North Star State.

"Republicans have a message of people, a message that people care about. It's kitchen table issues," says Brandt. "They want to be able to have an input to what their kids are learning about in school, they don't want reckless spending that causes inflation, and they want safe neighborhoods."

Mark Liebow, the District 26 DFL Chair says he's not predicting a shift in who Minnesotans vote for but thinks it's still too early to tell.

"There are always people who shift back and forth a little bit but it's a small percentage in Minnesota. The patterns have been fairly straightforward. I think that there's always a possibility that there will be shifts but I don't think it's easier to predict a year out."

The primary election for governor will take place on August 9 while the general election will be on November 8. It's never too early to register to vote. If you need to, click here.