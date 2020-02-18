An 'out of this world' engineering contest

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - When building a complicated machine, it takes a lot of planning.

Take it from St. Ansgar seniors Ryan Wagner, Collin Brumm, Jadyn North, Sam Juenger and Carissa Blake, who built a multi-step machine inspired by plans to visit the red planet, also known as Mars.

"We had a wheel, which we referenced as a rover wheel exploring Mars, getting information, collecting data. We had a chemical step which inflated a glove. We decided that it'd be cool if we had that as the atmosphere, because we need to find a way to get oxygen to Mars," Juenger says.

"The electrical step represents electric cars, and we made a lot of technical advancements, so we can apply that in how we get to Mars," Brumm says.

"All the electrical stuff leads up to us dropping the bowling ball, which represents the Moon. Space ships often use the Moon's gravity as a sling shot to travel places," North says.

However, it wasn't necessarily easy to get the idea off the ground.

"I think the hardest part was just starting and coming up with that initial idea. Once we got that, we were able to fight through it after that," Blake says.

But there's more to these machines than making sure a marble falls a certain way, or that dominoes topple in sequence.

"This teaches you a lot about what engineers are doing now. They're problem solving, they have to figure out what's wrong. They have to communicate with each other and compromise," Juenger adds.

They're taking part in a 12-team competition with students from various North Iowa schools showing off their skills as part of the Engineering Design Contest, in conjunction with the Minnesota State Engineering Center, at the St. Ansgar Middle School gym on Monday. This is the 5th year St. Ansgar has hosted this type of competition; while the first 3 years had students build Rube Goldberg machines, last year, the format was tweaked to engineering design, which encourages teamwork and using out-of-the-box problem solving. This year marked the second official Engineering Design contest was held in Iowa, and the first time done in a regional format. In addition, each team is tasked to fit a certain theme; last year, it was a super hero saving the world. This year, the theme was space exploration.

Brayden Leerar of West Hancock is part of a group who's mission is to extract a machine below ground on a foreign planet. When showcasing his team's machine for judges during Monday's competition, a lot of the planned functions worked. But there were a couple that didn't go off as planned.

"We had a funnel that didn't turn out to work for one of our marbles. Our fluid transfer didn't work, because our marble didn't go down in the tube."

Chemistry & Science teacher Devin Schwiesow has been in charge of the competition since the beginning.

"You have to learn to listen to somebody and be able to work as a group to be able to complete your task. And sometimes, that's hard to do."

He adds that the competition is a great of example of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields in action.

"The engineering piece is really important, the scientific piece is really important, the STEM piece, but also the artistic side of this. The presentation that they give, and as you can see, the creativity in their projects is a little bit different."

The goal is to expand the competition into other regions in the state, as well as getting junior colleges involved by having their teams compete, and maybe launch a national competition as well.

Win or lose, Schwiesow encourages students to be proud of what they've accomplished.

"Be proud of what you learned, not only scientifically, but also how you work with other people."

And even if something goes wrong, these teams didn't give up.

"Things will fail, and then you have to find a way to fix them and make them work. It will be stressful, but the hard work will pay off in the end," Wagner says.

The top 4 winners from Monday's competition, St. Ansgar, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Northwood-Kensett, and West Hancock, will move on to Minneapolis for the Midwest Championship in May, which will be hosted by the Minnesota Twins, and will compete against teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The winner there will have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming Twins game.