An opportunity for you to ask hard questions about racial inequality is underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday night, you have a chance to get a better understanding about racial inequality in a new series called a "Hard Conversations." It's a community led effort and the organizers want everyone to participate and talk about the racial issues that have been happening for decades.

Cradle 2 Career will be facilitating the event. Their goal is to improve education for area youth and work through the racial disparities that may be happening in the community. Claudia Tabini from Cradle 2 Career said she's hoping the people who take part in the conversation are uncomfortable. She explained that means you're stepping out of your comfort zone, having those hard conversations and taking part in changes being made. "I hope they're placed in a position where they're forced to think about where they are, what their role in change and racial equity is and that they do ask hard questions for our panelist," Tabini said.

You can submit questions anonymously through an app beforehand. They want to give the community a chance to ask those tough questions they might otherwise be too nervous to ask. "We feel that a lot of time, people shy away from really difficult topics because of fear of how they may be perceived," Tabini explained. "By removing these in person raise your hand and ask a question in front of an audience you don't know, we hope that the conversations and questions are more authentic."

The conversation starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre Black Box and it'll also be live streamed on Cradle 2 Career Facebook page. You must register to attend the conversation because there's a cap on how many people are allowed and masks are required. To sign up, click here.