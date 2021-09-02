An off-ramp exit from Highway 63 will soon be closed for construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a couple of weeks, you can expect to see the off-ramp onto Highway 30 West from Highway 63 blocked off.

As a detour, you'll pass the closed off-ramp then exit at 48th Street and turn left. You would then get back onto Highway 63 southbound and exit onto Highway 30 West that way.

Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said they're replacing a panel of concrete that has cracked and settled on the ramp. With Highway 63 just getting back to normal after several months of construction, he explained they're trying to get everything done before the cold weather is here. "We didn't want to double up on folks. They come through there with a lot of construction and then they'd have another and we use this interchange as a detour down there," said Dougherty. "Just letting people get back a little bit to normal flow and come in here, get that done. Obviously, winter is out on the horizon. It's not too far away, so we want to get a lot of this work done now."

Dougherty explained if this is a route you normally take, it won't add too much time to your travel. "You know, three to four minutes. So, it shouldn't be too long. Obviously, if you're cutting it super close, then it is," he said. "That's what we always say is give yourself some extra time. One thing you can always do is look at MnDOT's road conditions map."

While it is just the off-ramp that's closed, be extra cautious in that area for any construction workers and don't speed. Fines for speeding in a work zone are $300.

The work will begin on September 13th and is expected to be done by September 23rd.