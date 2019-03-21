Clear
An emotional day for new Mower county deputy "It means a lot to us as a family"

It's an emotional day for a new deputy in southern Minnesota.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-Sawyer Weiss is now a new deputy working for the Mower County Sheriff's Department.
He's continuing the long legacy of men in his family working in law enforcement.
Today, the special person pinning his new badge to his uniform was his father. Who’s a newly retired Rochester police officer.
While Weiss father enjoys retirement, he looking forward to following in his father footsteps.
“30 years of him working the streets of Rochester and me coming up in his footsteps it's very, it means a lot to us as a family,” said Weiss.
Weiss was sworn in today but the Sheriff’s department says they are looking for more qualified candidates to keep the community safe.

