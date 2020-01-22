Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

An day of snow making North Iowa roads a mess

Snowfall is making for rapidly deteriorating conditions on North Iowa roads.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

OSAGE, Iowa - Highway 9 on the west side of Osage was covered in freshly-fallen snow.

Plows were trying to remove as much of the snow off the roads as possible.

Drivers have been slowing down ten to fifteen miles under the speed limit to try and stay safe.

Osage resident John Vance tells us what he's seen out on the roads.

“The roads that I’ve been on have been mostly wet, slippery and some scattered snow pack on them and if you go out on the gravel roads, they're mostly snow packed and there's ice down underneath them there,” said Vance.

For the latest road conditions you can check out both the Iowa and Minnesota 5-1-1 smartphone apps or websites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Banfield Elementary in Austin

Image

Illegal Tattoo Dangers

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Cover Crops 101

Image

Bonds for Wellness Center

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

Countdown to 2020 Polar Plunge

Image

Fire Station Project

Image

Students Go Green

Image

Protecting Business Security

Community Events