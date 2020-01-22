An day of snow making North Iowa roads a mess

OSAGE, Iowa - Highway 9 on the west side of Osage was covered in freshly-fallen snow.

Plows were trying to remove as much of the snow off the roads as possible.

Drivers have been slowing down ten to fifteen miles under the speed limit to try and stay safe.

Osage resident John Vance tells us what he's seen out on the roads.

“The roads that I’ve been on have been mostly wet, slippery and some scattered snow pack on them and if you go out on the gravel roads, they're mostly snow packed and there's ice down underneath them there,” said Vance.

For the latest road conditions you can check out both the Iowa and Minnesota 5-1-1 smartphone apps or websites.