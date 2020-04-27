An area moving company is helping you safely move during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're moving to a new apartment or house, or are at least trying to, you might be looking to hire help. But odds are you'll be working closely with people you've never even met before. That's why the company Two Men and a Truck is reassuring its clients that movers are taking extra sanitation steps along the way.

There's already a lot to worry about during this trying time, but more people are requesting help from movers because that's one less thing to worry about. Movers with Two Men and a Truck are making sure they're wearing gloves, disinfecting trucks after every move and keeping hand sanitizer close by. They even made their own sanitation bottles that are up to cdc standards so they didn't add to the shortage of cleaning supplies. Operations Manager, Kevin Sarmiento, said the movers also have other ways of making sure everyone stays safe during the process. "We're able to come in and kind of relieve a little bit of that stress," explained Sarmiento. "And going through those pre-move calls, talking about our sanitation, the masks that we provide - it gives them a sense of comfort that we are organically trying to provide for them during these times."

Sarmiento said ultimately, the safety of customers and employees is their top priority. "So we call customers a lot. We want them to feel like family members and that's even before this even happened," Sarmiento said. "A lot of this is just another day at the office because our customer service is still the same. So we call the customers and let them know we're coming in to move their things, we go over the item list, the procedures. Now we're just adding a little bit more." Sarmiento said when movers come into your home, they will follow social distancing guidelines as they work.