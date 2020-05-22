An area band is spreading positivity and smiles during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It seems like concerts are a thing of the past since most of them have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you have a chance to finally listen to live music Saturday!

RNeighbors is joining forces with an area band, Loud Mouth Brass, to host a live, moving parade, while social distancing of course.

The drummer, Nick Novotny said this will actually be the first time the band is performing together again in front of an audience since the pandemic started. He said they're ready to get back in action this weekend and bring a smile to people's faces from afar. "Music is a beautiful thing I guess because it can help with times when things are not always so rosy glass or whatever," explained Novotny. "Just keep enjoying life, keep enjoying music and we just gotta do it differently now and we gotta do it safely now."

People might have been able to enjoy virtual concerts over the last few weeks, but Novotny explained it's just not quite the same. "It kind of fills that void a little bit, but there's still that in person situation that is a huge part of anything," said Novotny. "So we're excited to actually be able to safely play live music in front of people for what's like the first time in two months."

Anyone is welcome to join in on the rock and jazz type parade Saturday, but RNeighbors is stressing that you have to remember to not congregate and still follow social distancing guidelines. The performance is set for Saturday in Slatterly Park starting at 2 p.m and it'll last for about 2 hours. If it gets rained out, it'll be moved to Monday.