An appointment will be needed to check vital records in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, anyone needing to look at vital records in Olmsted County will need to use the county’s online check-in system to schedule a time.

The system was launched in May for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and passport services. It is now being expanded to include birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses, and other vital records.

“Our Olmsted County Online Check-in system has increased efficiencies, enhanced the client experience, and minimized lines of people in our Government Center building,” said Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski. “We are excited to expand this technology to more of our PRL service areas.”

Olmsted County says the check-in system was created to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. To access the system, click here.