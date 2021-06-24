An antiviral pill is in the works to treat COVID-19 and future viral illnesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A week ago, the Biden Administration announced a $3.2 billion plan to boost the country's supply of drugs to treat COVID-19 and future viral illnesses. There are several benefits to this plan coming from both a medical standpoint, as well as an economic standpoint.

It would be a pill you could take right from home. It aims to block the virus from replicating, it would be most effective when taken at the start of symptoms and early treatment can of course mitigate the severity.

KIMT News 3's political analyst, Rayce Hardy, said the most important thing it would do is keep people out of the emergency room. "It's another line of defense. That then can help with keeping people out of the emergency department," he explained. "One of the most expensive places on the globe is the emergency department. So, we would like to keep people out of there if we can help that."

Hardy said this extra line of defense would keep people in the workforce. That means there would be less of a chance we would need to go through another shutdown. "We know the economic impact of a shutdown. It's one of the top three worst economic situations we've had in this country," explained Hardy. "So, I think it's all interconnected and it all starts with, 'hey, this is an extra line of defense.'"

If everything goes as planned, the Department of Health and Human Resources hopes to have some kind of pill available by the end of the year. There are several clinical trials already underway.

As of right now, Remdesivir is the only antiviral approved for use in COVID-19, but it can only be given through an IV at the hospital.