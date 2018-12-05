MASON CITY, Iowa - An alleged theft has led to multiple charges against a Joice man.
Clint Braun, 38, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail for multiple charges, including possessing contraband in a correctional institution.
Police say Braun was in Mills Fleet Farm at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday when he left the store without paying for the items.
When officers made contact with Braun, he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Braun is being held on $25,000 bond and is also facing two controlled substance violations and a charge for third-degree theft.
Related Content
- An alleged theft in Mason City leads to multiple charges against Joice man
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Clear Lake man charged in Mason City theft
- Mason City man charged with theft over government payments
- Mason City man charged with theft over government payments
- Man charged with willful injury after alleged Mason City assault
- Mason City man arrested for multiple drug crimes
- Guilty plea in Mason City jewelry theft
Scroll for more content...