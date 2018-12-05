An alleged theft in Mason City leads to multiple charges against Joice man

MASON CITY, Iowa - An alleged theft has led to multiple charges against a Joice man.

Clint Braun, 38, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail for multiple charges, including possessing contraband in a correctional institution.

Police say Braun was in Mills Fleet Farm at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday when he left the store without paying for the items.

When officers made contact with Braun, he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Braun is being held on $25,000 bond and is also facing two controlled substance violations and a charge for third-degree theft.