An Easter winter storm: The latest breakdown by county

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Heavy Snow Expected Sunday into Monday... .A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas along and south of a line from Saint James to Mankato to Cottage Grove in Minnesota, continuing to New Richmond and Rice Lake in Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a small swath of counties just to the north of that line. Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area Sunday into Monday. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour or higher appear possible Sunday afternoon and evening which will allow the snow to quickly accumulate. The chance for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appears highest from southern and east central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow. Some tree damage and power outages could occur due to the combination of gusty winds and the heavy wet snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow, tree damage and power outages could occur.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Sac

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Likely Over Portions of Northwest and Northern Iowa Sunday... .Rain overnight will transition to snow early Sunday morning over northwest Iowa as a cold front pushes across the state. Gusty winds will develop behind the front and result in significantly reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Near-blizzard conditions are possible across northwest Iowa due to the blowing snow and gusty winds, making any travel dangerous. While initial accumulations on roadways will be mitigated by warm ground temperatures, blowing snow and higher snow rates will eventually allow for snow to accumulate on roads, causing hazardous travel conditions. Heavy, wet snow may result in isolated power outages from downed tree branches. The precipitation will come to end Sunday night from west to east, though gusty winds will prevail into Monday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Along With Blowing Snow Sunday Into Monday... .A band of heavy snow will fall across the area Sunday into Monday. The snow is expected to start Sunday morning for locations generally west of the Mississippi River and then spread east during the afternoon and evening. A band of 6 to 10 inches appears likely from north-central Iowa across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. Locally higher amounts should be expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing snow from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Near white-out conditions could occur at times while the heavy snow is falling Sunday afternoon and evening. In addition, this will be a heavier, wet snow that could cause problems for any temporary tents that have been set up. Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Expect some locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could produce near white-out conditions at times late Sunday afternoon into the evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Likely Over Portions of Northwest and Northern Iowa Sunday... .Rain overnight will transition to snow early Sunday morning over northwest Iowa as a cold front pushes across the state. Gusty winds will develop behind the front and result in significantly reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Near-blizzard conditions are possible across northwest Iowa due to the blowing snow and gusty winds, making any travel dangerous. While initial accumulations on roadways will be mitigated by warm ground temperatures, blowing snow and higher snow rates will eventually allow for snow to accumulate on roads, causing hazardous travel conditions. Heavy, wet snow may result in isolated power outages from downed tree branches. The precipitation will come to end Sunday night from west to east, though gusty winds will prevail into Monday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with near blizzard conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Along With Blowing Snow Sunday Into Monday... .A band of heavy snow will fall across the area Sunday into Monday. The snow is expected to start Sunday morning for locations generally west of the Mississippi River and then spread east during the afternoon and evening. A band of 6 to 10 inches appears likely from north-central Iowa across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. Locally higher amounts should be expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing snow from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Near white-out conditions could occur at times while the heavy snow is falling Sunday afternoon and evening. In addition, this will be a heavier, wet snow that could cause problems for any temporary tents that have been set up. Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Howard and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Along With Blowing Snow Sunday Into Monday... .A band of heavy snow will fall across the area Sunday into Monday. The snow is expected to start Sunday morning for locations generally west of the Mississippi River and then spread east during the afternoon and evening. A band of 6 to 10 inches appears likely from north-central Iowa across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. Locally higher amounts should be expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing snow from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Near white-out conditions could occur at times while the heavy snow is falling Sunday afternoon and evening. In addition, this will be a heavier, wet snow that could cause problems for any temporary tents that have been set up. Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Expect some locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could produce near white-out conditions at times late Sunday afternoon into the evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.