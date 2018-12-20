The Rochester Table Tennis Club wraps up their winter season

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Enter the RCTC Fieldhouse and each sectioned off area is filled with members of a different sport. Some basketball, volleyball, but in the back, you hear the constant clicks and clacks of the Rochester Table Tennis Club tearing up the tables.



Wednesday evening was their final singles tournament of the Winter season, but these paddle flinging athletes don't take any seasons off. After a short holiday break, they'll be right back in the game for the spring season.



One of the RTTC coaches tells KIMT this sport is special in many ways, but one is how it brings diverse people together.

"You see the wide ranges of ages from 7 to 70, 80 so it’s just a sport that caters to everybody, you don't have to if you don't want to or it could be very physical...watch some of the matches, it could be very physical."



