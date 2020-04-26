Clear

Amy Klobuchar's husband contributes to experimental treatment for coronavirus

John Bessler
John Bessler

Donating plasma to Mayo research program.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 2:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband has donated plasma to an experimental treatment program for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Senator's office says John Bessler becomes the seventh person who has recovered from the virus to donate plasma as part of Mayo’s research program in Minnesota.

“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” says Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”

The convalescent plasma therapy program involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are working with physicians and hospitals across the nation to determine if antibody-rich plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help fight the virus in patients with active COVID-19 disease," says anesthesiologist Michael J. Joyner, M.D., principal investigator of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

Watch video of Bessler’s donation here.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3446

Reported Deaths: 244
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1287155
Nobles3251
Ramsey26120
Olmsted2386
Anoka1503
Dakota1386
Clay1137
Washington1127
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Carlton470
Pine450
Martin424
Stearns380
Freeborn330
Wright331
Scott321
Mower280
Kandiyohi280
Blue Earth270
Le Sueur220
Polk200
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver160
Sherburne150
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Rice91
Nicollet92
Otter Tail80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Murray80
Jackson70
Norman70
Chisago71
Isanti70
Beltrami60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Watonwan50
Rock50
Cass50
Unassigned50
Benton40
Faribault40
Meeker40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5088

Reported Deaths: 112
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk6918
Polk66024
Linn54833
Johnson4184
Marshall3450
Woodbury3161
Muscatine2957
Tama2617
Louisa2612
Scott2065
Washington1325
Dallas1300
Jasper780
Dubuque701
Allamakee563
Poweshiek501
Clinton470
Bremer382
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton261
Story220
Pottawattamie201
Warren190
Jones180
Des Moines160
Iowa160
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Winneshiek120
Fayette120
Buchanan120
Clayton111
Plymouth110
Crawford101
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Mahaska81
Grundy80
Hamilton70
Osceola70
Sioux70
Wapello70
Monona70
Lyon60
Jefferson60
Guthrie60
Marion60
Boone60
Unassigned50
Page50
Dickinson50
Jackson50
Hardin50
Webster40
Howard40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Butler40
Keokuk40
Lee40
Delaware40
Clay30
Buena Vista30
Madison31
Hancock30
Winnebago20
Clarke20
Franklin20
Mills20
Appanoose22
Cherokee20
Mitchell20
Wright20
Audubon10
Worth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Greene10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Union10
