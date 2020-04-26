Amy Klobuchar's husband contributes to experimental treatment for coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband has donated plasma to an experimental treatment program for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Senator's office says John Bessler becomes the seventh person who has recovered from the virus to donate plasma as part of Mayo’s research program in Minnesota.

“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” says Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”

The convalescent plasma therapy program involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are working with physicians and hospitals across the nation to determine if antibody-rich plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help fight the virus in patients with active COVID-19 disease," says anesthesiologist Michael J. Joyner, M.D., principal investigator of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

Watch video of Bessler’s donation here.