Amtrak train evacuated in SE Minnesota after suspicious luggage located

RED WING, Minn. - Suspicious luggage found on an Amtrak train Wednesday prompted an evacuation in southeastern Minnesota.

The Chemical Assessment Team from the Rochester Fire Department responded in Red Wing just after 3 p.m. to assist in the evacuation.

"After the luggage was safely removed from the scene RFD assisted Red Wing Fire with clearing the train and passenger compartments to ensure that there were no additional hazards on the train. The CAT team was on scene for about 6 hours," the department said.

Assisting Agencies were the St. Paul Bomb Squad, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County

Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.