Amphitheater added to the Fossil and Prairie Park

New amphitheater will provide space for nature education activities and movie nights

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:24 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ROCKFORD, Iowa - It's a new feature at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve.

The center is finishing work on an outdoor amphitheater, featuring seating containing natural rock, and is built into a slope that overlooks wetlands and nearby farm fields.

With the park being a popular spot for school field trips, Floyd County Naturalist Heidi Reams says the amphitheater will be a great addition.

"As class sizes get bigger, sometimes on field trips we have 10 different stations, so it can give another station option to be able to site and write about nature or draw nature, so it will give teachers another tool to use on their field trips."

Floyd Co. Conservation Executive Director Adam Sears says the new setup will be a great area for programs the center hosts, including movie nights.

"In the past, it's always been kind of hard to see if your lawn chair is a few rows back. Now with the stadium seating, you'll be able to get a good view from about anywhere."

