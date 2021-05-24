Amount of restaurants closed in Iowa during pandemic lower than expected

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the weather warming up, many are getting outside and enjoying a nice meal under the sun. This bodes good news for restaurant owners, many of whom have been dealt a heavy hand this last year.

The Iowa Restaurant Association initially predicted about 1,000 bars and restaurants would permanently close over the course of the last year. Now, that number is predicted to only be about 700 - roughly 12% - with many closures attributed due to a change in ownership.

Association President & CEO Jessica Dunker credits the state's quick thinking through keeping drive-thru and takeout options open last spring while dine-in was closed, as well as allowing cocktails to go (with Iowa being the first state to make it permanent), and state and national grant programs for restaurants to keeping the doors open.

"Our state government did a lot to help us, as an industry, get to the federal programs that came later. Even as recent as this year, there was a $40 million grant program specifically for restaurants and bars that really helped a lot of our local establishments."

While the restaurant industry has largely emerged from the other side, Dunker says there's still one big issue for such establishments - workers.

"We'd like to see more people get that first time opportunity with us. We're looking at how do we make ourselves attractive for everyone from a part-time teen, to somebody over 50 who wants some fun money to take a vacation."

Dunker says the restaurant industry is about 2 1/2 times more likely to hire those in the re-entry population after serving time. In addition, about 48% of adults have their first job in the industry.