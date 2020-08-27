Ammonia leak in Rochester Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters responded to an ammonia leak Wednesday night at the Seneca Freezer Warehouse.

An employee at the facility told firefighters when they arrived just before 8:30 pm that ammonia had been released from the top of the building for less than 30 seconds. The witness said the ammonia cloud moved to the east and quickly dissipated. Facility supervisors ordered everyone in the building to shelter in place while the leak was investigated.

Rochester fire crews found no signs of ammonia on the outside building and no ammonia in the air inside the building. The surrounding neighborhood was also monitored and atmospheric readings were normal. The Fire Department says a facility supervisor told them the leak had been identified and fixed.