Ammonia leak forces roads closed in downtown Rochester Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An ammonia leak Friday night caused an evacuation and traffic shutdown in downtown Rochester.

The fire department was called to the Mayo Civic Center around 11:16 pm about a suspicious odor and firefighters smelled ammonia outside the building. After a gas monitor confirmed the presence of the chemical, the source was traced to the Kemp’s ice cream facility at 406 North Broadway.

As occupants and staff of the homeless shelter in the Civic Center were told to remain inside, firefighters found the Kemp’s building had been evacuated because of an ammonia leak which was being vented outside the facility. Firefighters assisted Kemp’s staff with the process and confirmed the leak had been stopped.

Roads south of the Kemp’s building were temporarily closed during this process. No other structures were evacuated. The smell of ammonia could be detected several blocks to the south but the Rochester Fire Department Hazmat team determined there was no threat beyond the Kemp’s building.

The Rochester Police Department assisted with traffic control during this incident.