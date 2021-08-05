Amid delta variant warnings, experts battle deep-rooted anti-vax rhetoric

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As elected leaders and health experts plead with the public to get vaccinated, officials are still having trouble reaching those who are skeptical about vaccines.

While experts acknowledge there are many factors contributing to vaccine hesitancy, the age-old challenge of breaking through anti-vax rhetoric is proving to be a significant obstacle in 2021. Dr. Gregory Poland, the director of Mayo Clinic's vaccine research group, says new coronavirus variants will continue emerging as long as there are unvaccinated people getting infected.

"Vaccination is ultimately our way out of this, and convincing people of the efficacy and safety of vaccines, as it is with every vaccine, is a monumental task," Dr. Poland said.

Poland is one of several experts who have combed the history books in search of the roots of anti-vax attitudes. Their conclusion - vaccine opposition came hand in hand with the first vaccines.

"They are all attended by the same kind of myths, misinformation, and disinformation," said Poland.

In a 2011 review in The New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Poland wrote "antivaccine thinking receded in importance between the 1940s and the early 1980s because of three trends: a boom in vaccine science, discovery, and manufacture; public awareness of widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases (measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis, polio, and others) and the desire to protect children from these highly prevalent ills; and a baby boom, accompanied by increasing levels of education and wealth."

The doctor says that period saw public acceptance of vaccines, resulting in significant decreases in disease outbreaks, illnesses, and deaths.

"This golden ago was relatively short-lived, however," Dr. Poland continued in the review. "With fewer highly visible outbreaks of infectious disease threatening the public, more vaccines being developed and added to the vaccine schedule, and the media permitting widespread dissemination of poor science and anecdotal claims of harm from vaccines, antivaccine thinking began to flourish once again in the 1970s."

Today, Dr. Poland says COVID vaccines in the U.S. are the most studied we've ever had, unparalleled in scrutiny and urgency to understand them.

"At this point, to say that in the face of a raging pandemic with a highly transmissible variant, to say 'well we're going to hold off to see about safety,' is to model really poor decision-making in my mind."

A recent Gallup survey found 24% of U.S. adults don't plan to be vaccinated, with 78% of those in that group saying they're unlikely to reconsider their plans.

Even before the pandemic in 2019, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy as one of the ten biggest threats to global health.