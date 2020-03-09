Amid Coronavirus concerns, some people turning to professional cleaning services for sanitation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the CDC recommends cleanliness and hygiene practices as the best ways to prevent getting sick.

Some people are turning to professional cleaning services to sanitize their homes and businesss. KIMT spoke to Jesse Arias-Servin, owner of Med City Cleaning Service.

"I'm getting a lot more phone calls, a lot more people wanting their houses cleaned, their businesses cleaned. I've been doing more estimates than normal," he says.

Arias-Servin says his business takes extra care to wipe down surfaces people often touch, like door knobs and tables. That's a practice recommended by the CDC.