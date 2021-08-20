Ames police find woman dead in apartment; man arrested

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Ames man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police found a woman dead inside an Ames apartment.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, when officers sent to an apartment for a welfare check discovered a woman dead there.

Police have not released the name of the woman or said how she died, but did say her death was the result of a homicide.

Police immediately identified 26-year Oscar Chavez as a suspect in the killing. Police say Chavez was later arrested near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation in Sac County.

"The defendant, identified as Oscar Chavez, called a witness on the phone. The witness heard Chavez yelling at a female who was

screaming. The witness also heard what she believed to be a violent physical altercation. The witness then heard a series of gun shots. The witness asked Chavez if he had killed the female. Chavez stated that female was dying," court documents state.