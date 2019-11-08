Ames police arrest man suspected of fatal stabbing

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police say they've arrested a man suspected of fatally injuring his roommate at their apartment.
Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Thursday found the injured man suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.
Story County court records say 55-year-old David Hunter is charged with first-degree murder and with misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police say he threatened another person. Police have not released the name of the roommate or the other person.
The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Hunter.
The records say Hunter told investigators that he was responsible for the man's injuries.
