Clear

Ames police arrest man suspected of fatal stabbing

Ames police say they've arrested a man suspected of fatally injuring his roommate at their apartment.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 1:44 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police say they've arrested a man suspected of fatally injuring his roommate at their apartment.

Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Thursday found the injured man suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

Story County court records say 55-year-old David Hunter is charged with first-degree murder and with misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police say he threatened another person. Police have not released the name of the roommate or the other person.

The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Hunter.

The records say Hunter told investigators that he was responsible for the man's injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Stewartville sweeps Annandale

Image

Section 1AA diving finals

Image

Thermal imaging gear is pricey!

Image

KMart closing

Image

Thinking ahead to special education

Image

Harris' proposal: School open longer

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Image

Harvest struggles

Community Events