Ames man pleads not guilty to having 50 pounds of pot in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Ames man is facing trial after authorities say he was caught with at least 50 pounds of marijuana.

Clayton John Fitzgerald Sullivan, 22, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, carrying weapons, and five counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

The Iowa State Patrol says Sullivan was pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 18 after two miles west of Floyd on February 16. Investigators say 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 to 2 ounces of meth, two loaded 9 mm handguns, a bottle containing over 200 various prescription pills, and a large amount of cash was found after a search.

Sullivan’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 4 in Floyd County District court.